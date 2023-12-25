Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 21,179 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 124.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 9.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 427,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vontier by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. 418,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

