Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 5,610 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.00. 11,894,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

