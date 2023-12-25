Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 3,429,801 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 2,107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429,801 shares during the period. UWM comprises 5.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 3.86% of UWM worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.12. 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $677.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.43%.

UWM Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.