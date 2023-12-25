Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 4,633 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 533.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $354.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.88. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

