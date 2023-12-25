Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.21. 765,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,704. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

