Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after buying an additional 105,691 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.48. 824,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

