Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.61. 92,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,410. The firm has a market cap of $490.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.93. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. Research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

