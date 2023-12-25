Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 434,194 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.18.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

