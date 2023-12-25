Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $586,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $126.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

