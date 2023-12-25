Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $73.63. 208,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,162. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $57.12 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

