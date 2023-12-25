Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $454.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.69. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

