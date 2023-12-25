Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $117,323,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.38. 6,984,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,818,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

