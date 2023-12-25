Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,304 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,320,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,997,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.50. 1,633,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

