Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.80. 7,607,188 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.