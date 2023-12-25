Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $236.63. 3,662,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,306. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.06 and a 1-year high of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

