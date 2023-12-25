Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 313.6% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $624.07. The stock had a trading volume of 820,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,915. The firm has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $627.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $550.44 and a 200-day moving average of $516.51.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

