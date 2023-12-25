Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 76,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $92.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

