Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 186,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.51. 2,113,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

