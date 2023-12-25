Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $518,000 Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,201,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,560,000 after acquiring an additional 186,967 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.89. 681,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.