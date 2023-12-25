Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,095,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830,816. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

