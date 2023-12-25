Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.8% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

