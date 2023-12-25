International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

IBM traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,988. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average of $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

