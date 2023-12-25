International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,988. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

