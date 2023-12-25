International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.75. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

