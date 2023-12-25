Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ITRK has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.24) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($62.89) to GBX 5,055 ($63.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($61.97) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,651 ($58.82).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,188 ($52.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,288.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,966.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,115.53. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,746 ($47.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,549 ($57.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

