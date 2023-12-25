Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.2% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.65. 1,538,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

