Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 75.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,152. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

