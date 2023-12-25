Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 120.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

ISRG stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $336.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,169. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.45 and a 200 day moving average of $307.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

