Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,089 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.86. 959,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

