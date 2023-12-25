Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Stake Lowered by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,718 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.70. 202,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

