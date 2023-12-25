Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,186 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 275,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 161,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,871. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1381 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

