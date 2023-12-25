Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

