Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $408.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,314,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

