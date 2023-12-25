Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 159,745 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 70,693 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.