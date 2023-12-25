Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) is Royal Fund Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 426.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

RHS stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.46. 327,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,436. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

