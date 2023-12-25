Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Free Report) by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

RGI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,468. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.