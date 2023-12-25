Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is Friedenthal Financial’s 3rd Largest Position

Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 905.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

