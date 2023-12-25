Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is Royal Fund Management LLC’s Largest Position

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 935.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,105 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $27,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 899.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 906.1% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 256,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,351,000 after acquiring an additional 231,055 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.01. 36,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

