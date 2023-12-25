Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 139.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,872,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 94,002 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
