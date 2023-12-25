Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 139.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,872,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 94,002 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.