Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December 25th (BUSE, DCOM, EXC, GHC, GRPN, IMKTA, LND, MGA, MRUS, SMBC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 25th:
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Graham (NYSE:GHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.