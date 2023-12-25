Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December 25th (BUSE, DCOM, EXC, GHC, GRPN, IMKTA, LND, MGA, MRUS, SMBC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 25th:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

