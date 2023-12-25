iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Decreased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after purchasing an additional 899,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,892,000 after purchasing an additional 243,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.34. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.