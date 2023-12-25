iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.19. 4,956,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,954. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

