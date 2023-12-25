iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

