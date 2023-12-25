iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.80. 7,607,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

