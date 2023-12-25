iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,607,188 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

