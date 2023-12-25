iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 118.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,687 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.34. 4,237,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,037. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

