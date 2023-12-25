iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

