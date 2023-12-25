iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $108.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,037. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

