iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.34. 4,237,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

