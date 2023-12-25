iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lessened by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJR stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $108.34. 4,237,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,037. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

